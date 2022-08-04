© 2022 WEMU
bg-header-wemu-rs.jpg
WEMU News

Ann Arbor water remains safe as monitoring continues for harmful chemical

89.1 WEMU | By Taylor Pinson
Published August 4, 2022 at 7:28 AM EDT
Huron_River_in_Ann_Arbor_(8740760787).jpg
Wikipedia Media Commons
/
wikipedia.org
Huron River in Ann Arbor

A harmful chemical spill is making its way down the Huron River and is heading towards Washtenaw County.

The spill occurred at a company in Wixom earlier this week and made its way to the Huron River before it could be stopped.

Officials estimate around 10,000 gallons of a liquid containing a harmful chemical called hexavalent chromium were released. The chemical is a known carcinogen and can harm people through ingestion, skin contact, or inhalation.

The manager of Ann Arbor’s Water Treatment Plant, Brian Steglitz, says they get their water from the Huron River and are aggressively monitoring their system for any signs of contamination.

“So, we know if the chromium is near or arriving, that we’ll be prepared, and then its just a question of how we tweak the treatment process at the water treatment plant so we make sure none of it makes it through the treatment process.”

Steglitz says Ann Arbor’s water remains safe to drink.

