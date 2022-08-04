Ann Arbor water remains safe as monitoring continues for harmful chemical

A harmful chemical spill is making its way down the Huron River and is heading towards Washtenaw County.

The spill occurred at a company in Wixom earlier this week and made its way to the Huron River before it could be stopped.

Officials estimate around 10,000 gallons of a liquid containing a harmful chemical called hexavalent chromium were released. The chemical is a known carcinogen and can harm people through ingestion, skin contact, or inhalation.

The manager of Ann Arbor’s Water Treatment Plant, Brian Steglitz, says they get their water from the Huron River and are aggressively monitoring their system for any signs of contamination.

“So, we know if the chromium is near or arriving, that we’ll be prepared, and then its just a question of how we tweak the treatment process at the water treatment plant so we make sure none of it makes it through the treatment process.”

Steglitz says Ann Arbor’s water remains safe to drink.

Non-commercial, fact based reporting is made possible by your financial support. Make your donation to WEMU today to keep your community NPR station thriving.

Like 89.1 WEMU on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Contact WEMU News at 734.487.3363 or email us at studio@wemu.org