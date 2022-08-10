Washtenaw County increases access to immediate help for those in mental health crisis

People experiencing a mental health crisis can get help 24 hours a day by calling 988. However, local officials want Washtenaw County residents to know that there’s a more direct phone number that can get the same help.

When someone calls 988, they are routed to a state call center called MiCal. Depending on the situation, that person is often transferred to a provider closer to where they are.

By calling the local number – 734-544-3050 – a caller can get a faster response.

Trish Cortes is the Washtenaw County Community Mental Health executive director.

“Calling directly avoids those other connections and gets you directly with a person that you would eventually get to if you called 988.”

Cortes stresses the numbers are not only for emergencies. Residents can get answers to questions and be directed to nearby community services.

Once again, the local number is 734-544-3050

