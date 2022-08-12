© 2022 WEMU
WEMU News

Michigan gas prices slightly below national average

89.1 WEMU | By Josh Hakala
Published August 12, 2022 at 8:02 AM EDT
Pumping gas

The national average price of gasoline has fallen to under $4 per gallon. Here in Michigan, we are a few pennies below the national average at $3.96.

The main factors that impact gasoline prices are demand and the price of crude oil. With Labor Day weekend, a traditionally busy travel weekend, fast approaching, will the prices continue to fall?

I asked Adrienne Woodland, spokesperson with AAA Michigan. She says gasoline prices are hard to predict, but even if crude oil continues to decline and demand increases with families trying to squeeze in one more road trip before the end of the summer.

“You may not see an increase in prices, but what you may see, is you may see the decline in prices slow down.”

The $3.96 average in Michigan was a 16 cent per gallon decrease from the week before.

