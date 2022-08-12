Michigan gas prices slightly below national average

The national average price of gasoline has fallen to under $4 per gallon. Here in Michigan, we are a few pennies below the national average at $3.96.

The main factors that impact gasoline prices are demand and the price of crude oil. With Labor Day weekend, a traditionally busy travel weekend, fast approaching, will the prices continue to fall?

I asked Adrienne Woodland, spokesperson with AAA Michigan. She says gasoline prices are hard to predict, but even if crude oil continues to decline and demand increases with families trying to squeeze in one more road trip before the end of the summer.

“You may not see an increase in prices, but what you may see, is you may see the decline in prices slow down.”

The $3.96 average in Michigan was a 16 cent per gallon decrease from the week before.

Non-commercial, fact based reporting is made possible by your financial support. Make your donation to WEMU today to keep your community NPR station thriving.

Like 89.1 WEMU on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Contact WEMU News at 734.487.3363 or email us at studio@wemu.org

