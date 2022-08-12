© 2022 WEMU
bg-header-wemu-rs.jpg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
WEMU News

With contract expiring soon, EMU faculty union holds rally during labor negotiations

89.1 WEMU | By Josh Hakala
Published August 12, 2022 at 7:47 AM EDT
DSC_0070.JPG
1 of 4  — DSC_0070.JPG
Members of the Eastern Michigan University American Association of University Professors call for a fair contract with university administration during a rally outside of Strong Hall on Thursday, August 11.
Josh Hakala
DSC_0029.JPG
2 of 4  — DSC_0029.JPG
Members of the Eastern Michigan University American Association of University Professors call for a fair contract with university administration during a rally outside of Strong Hall on Thursday, August 11.
Josh Hakala
DSC_0043.JPG
3 of 4  — DSC_0043.JPG
Members of the Eastern Michigan University American Association of University Professors call for a fair contract with university administration during a rally outside of Strong Hall on Thursday, August 11.
Josh Hakala
DSC_0036.JPG
4 of 4  — DSC_0036.JPG
Judy Kullberg speaks to members of the Eastern Michigan University American Association of University Professors during a rally outside of Strong Hall on Thursday, August 11.
Josh Hakala

The contract between Eastern Michigan University and many of its faculty expires in less than three weeks. The EMU American Association of University Professors are calling attention to their demands.

A few dozen supporters of the EMU-AAUP gathered outside of Strong Hall. Their goal: to make their voices heard by the school administration, who were inside negotiating a new contract.

The AAUP says the primary concerns are compensation, limited summer course offerings for students, and the union playing a role in EMU’s academic mission.

Judy Kullberg, a member of the AAUP, says a two-month delay has both sides up against the clock with the contract expiring on August 31st.

“Which has really put us far behind, so we’re now down to less than three weeks before the end of the semester, and there’s no agreement and no progress really has been made toward one.”

The EMU administration said in a statement: “We greatly value our instructional colleagues and look forward to continued dialogue in the weeks ahead.”

Non-commercial, fact based reporting is made possible by your financial support.  Make your donation to WEMU today to keep your community NPR station thriving.

Like 89.1 WEMU on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Contact WEMU News at 734.487.3363 or email us at studio@wemu.org

Tags

WEMU News Eastern Michigan UniversityAmerican Association of University ProfessorsStrong HallJudy Kullberglabor contractsrally
Josh Hakala
Josh Hakala, a lifelong Michigander (East Lansing & Edwardsburg), comes to WEMU after more than two decades of working in a variety of fields within broadcasting and digital media. Most recently, he worked at Michigan Radio as a producer and a fill-in host. Prior to that, he worked for Advance Digital where he managed newspaper websites from across the country, including MLive.com. While his resume is filled with sports broadcasting experience (Big Ten Network, 97.1FM The Ticket, 610AM WIP etc.), radio reporting (90.1FM WRTI) and odd jobs (an editor for the FIFA video game series for EA Sports), he brings a passion for news and storytelling to WEMU.
See stories by Josh Hakala
Related Content