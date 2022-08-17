Abortion providers in Michigan brace for influx of out-of-state abortion seekers

Abortion providers in Michigan are bracing for a large increase in the number of out-of-state abortion seekers. They say the numbers will likely go up as soon as Indiana’s abortion ban goes into effect in mid-September. But they’re already seeing increases.

Officials with Planned Parenthood of Michigan say the number of out-of-state abortion seekers has already quadrupled since the overturning of Roe v. Wade, and the numbers will be increasing.

Dr. Sarah Wallett, Chief Medical Officer with Planned Parenthood in Michigan, says that influx is being felt at abortion clinics across the state, including here in Washtenaw County.

"In Ann Arbor is one of our busy centers where patients can get in-clinic abortions, so that has been very busy. But interestingly, we also have an increase in Marquette, Michigan where patients are coming from Wisconsin."

In the meantime, Wallet reminds women here in the state that at this point abortion in Michigan remains legal.

