WEMU News

Mosquito population down this summer, but we're not out of the woods yet

89.1 WEMU | By Josh Hakala
Published August 17, 2022 at 4:21 AM EDT
mosquito by dr_relling.jpg
dr_relling
/
Creative Commons
Mosquito

Mosquitos have seen a five to ten percent drop in population this summer.

Michiganders may have noticed a few less itchy bites on their arms, legs and that awful spot in between your fingers. That’s because the weather in recent months has not been very mosquito friendly.

This is good news for most people, but not for mosquito experts like Ned Walker. He’s a professor of microbiology and entomology at Michigan State University.

“Because of the dry conditions, our mosquito numbers are very low, and we’re about, based upon trap data we have over the years, about five to ten percent of a normal population.”

Walker says mosquito populations are mostly driven by rainfall. He cautions that while numbers are down now, we might be a couple rain storms away from seeing those numbers jump back up.

