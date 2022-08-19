© 2022 WEMU
WEMU News

Ann Arbor investing in bicycle safety measures at busy intersections

89.1 WEMU | By Josh Hakala
Published August 19, 2022 at 6:55 AM EDT
A plan is shown to paint green bike lanes at the intersection of Liberty Ave. and West Stadium Blvd.

The City of Ann Arbor is attempting to make the streets safer for bicycles and they’re putting some money behind the effort.

Ann Arbor City Council is investing nearly $700,000 toward improving bicycle safety in seven traffic hotspots in the city. That aims to completely eliminate fatal and serious traffic-related crashes on city streets by 2025.

The funding will task P.K. Contracting LLC to add green bike lanes and vertical delineators near busy intersections.

Raymond Hess, Ann Arbor’s Transportation Manager, says safety efforts like this are already helping.

“We are seeing some positive trends in terms of what our crash rates are. Many of the community saw an uptick in fatal and incapacitating crashes during the pandemic. We actually did not.”

Hess points out that bicycle traffic has increased in recent years, which he believes has helped awareness for motorists.

The work is expected to begin in September.

