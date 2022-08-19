© 2022 WEMU
bg-header-wemu-rs.jpg
WEMU News

Shorthanded Ypsilanti police face morale problem

89.1 WEMU | By Josh Hakala
Published August 19, 2022 at 6:55 AM EDT
Ypsi Police Station.png
City of Ypsilanti
/
cityofypsilanti.com
Ypsilanti Police Department

The Ypsilanti Police Department has a shorthanded staff and a morale problem. This as they are tasked with replacing police chief Tony DeGiusti, who resigned on Monday.

The already short-staffed department has lost five officers in recent months. Four of them left to join other police departments, and another retired after 27 years of service.

With violent crime on the rise, burnout and overtime is high, and morale is low.

With the department short by seven officers, Ypsilanti City Manager Frances McMullen says they have support as they look to fill those vacancies.

“We do have backup with Eastern Michigan University and the Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Department. So, if we ever needed a hand, we can count on them to back us up. As of now, that’s been working really well.”

McMullan says her top priority is to improve morale, and she plans to bring in a third party to help hire the next police chief. That process likely won’t begin until after the new city council is seated in November.

Non-commercial, fact based reporting is made possible by your financial support.  Make your donation to WEMU today to keep your community NPR station thriving.

Josh Hakala
Josh Hakala, a lifelong Michigander (East Lansing & Edwardsburg), comes to WEMU after more than two decades of working in a variety of fields within broadcasting and digital media. Most recently, he worked at Michigan Radio as a producer and a fill-in host. Prior to that, he worked for Advance Digital where he managed newspaper websites from across the country, including MLive.com. While his resume is filled with sports broadcasting experience (Big Ten Network, 97.1FM The Ticket, 610AM WIP etc.), radio reporting (90.1FM WRTI) and odd jobs (an editor for the FIFA video game series for EA Sports), he brings a passion for news and storytelling to WEMU.
