UM nurses to vote on strike authorization

Frustrated bargainers representing some 6,200 nurses at Michigan Medicine are asking the nurses to authorize a strike.

The union representing RNs at the Ann Arbor-based hospital say outrage over severe understaffing and concerns over patient care drove them to this move. They claim the hospital is unwilling to bargain on issues related to nurse workload.

So, Michigan Nurses Association union rep Renee Curtis says they are asking the nurses whether they approve authorizing a total work stoppage, if needed, to make their point.

“Our goal, ultimately, is to get the university to do the right thing and bargain in good faith."

The nurses will be voting starting this Saturday for a week.

Officials at University of Michigan Health called the work stoppage vote “disappointing." They are calling on the union to respond to the university’s latest offer.

