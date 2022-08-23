© 2022 WEMU
bg-header-wemu-rs.jpg
Click here to find information about the shuttles to the Detroit Jazz Festival
WEMU News

What's next for Ypsilanti's outgoing mayor?

89.1 WEMU | By Cathy Shafran
Published August 23, 2022 at 6:35 AM EDT
lois-richardson-01-580.jpg
Doug Coombe
/
Concentrate Media
Lois Richardson at University House in Ypsilanti.

Outgoing Ypsilanti mayor Lois Allen-Richardson is now speaking out about her plans for the future following her loss in the August primary.

Allen-Richardson may have been voted out of political office, but she says that will not stop her from being actively involved in the community.

The outgoing mayor, whose political career in Ypsilanti has spanned more than 20 years, says she will continue to fight on the anti-violence task force as a private citizen and will continue to work on issues of racism in the community.

"Not just racism between Black and white, but racism with our Asian population, with our Hispanic population. We need to talk it out, and we need to come to a place of unity."

As for her political future, does she think she’ll run again?

"I can’t say yay or nay. There are some things you can say out of office that you can’t say in office. So, we will see."

WEMU News YpsilantiCity of YpsilantiLois RichardsonAugust Primary2022 electionsracismracial justice
Cathy Shafran
Cathy Shafran has spent nearly three quarters of her life as a journalist working somewhere in the world. She has covered conflicts from the streets of Flint, Michigan to battlefields in the Middle East.
