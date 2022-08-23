What's next for Ypsilanti's outgoing mayor?

Outgoing Ypsilanti mayor Lois Allen-Richardson is now speaking out about her plans for the future following her loss in the August primary.

Allen-Richardson may have been voted out of political office, but she says that will not stop her from being actively involved in the community.

The outgoing mayor, whose political career in Ypsilanti has spanned more than 20 years, says she will continue to fight on the anti-violence task force as a private citizen and will continue to work on issues of racism in the community.

"Not just racism between Black and white, but racism with our Asian population, with our Hispanic population. We need to talk it out, and we need to come to a place of unity."

As for her political future, does she think she’ll run again?

"I can’t say yay or nay. There are some things you can say out of office that you can’t say in office. So, we will see."

