© 2022 WEMU
bg-header-wemu-rs.jpg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Click here to find information about the shuttles to the Detroit Jazz Festival
WEMU News

Carol Hutchins, college softball's all-time wins leader, leaves big shoes to fill in Ann Arbor

89.1 WEMU | By Josh Hakala
Published August 25, 2022 at 6:20 PM EDT
Carol_Hutchins_2.jpg
MGoBlue
/
mgoblue.com
Carol Hutchins

After 38 seasons at the helm, University of Michigan softball coach Carol Hutchins has announced her retirement. The sport’s all-time coaching wins leader leaves big shoes to fill in Ann Arbor.

With 1,707 victories, no coach in any sport in the history of U-M athletics has more wins than Carol Hutchins – or “Hutch” as many people know her as.

After playing basketball and softball as a student athlete at Michigan State, she was hired as an assistant coach at rival Michigan in 1983 and was named head coach two years later.

Her lengthy Hall of Fame resume includes 22 Big Ten titles, 29 NCAA tournament appearances, and, in 2005, Michigan became the first school east of the Mississippi River to win a national title.

John U. Bacon is an author and U-M historian.

“She has been one of the most profound leaders for Title IX from her time as a college student with a lawsuit versus Michigan State through her time with the University of Michigan where she has changed hundreds, if not thousands, of lives. Her impact cannot be measured.”

Bonnie Tholl, who has been Hutchins’ assistant for 29 years, was named the program’s next head coach.

Non-commercial, fact based reporting is made possible by your financial support.  Make your donation to WEMU today to keep your community NPR station thriving.

Like 89.1 WEMU on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Contact WEMU News at 734.487.3363 or email us at studio@wemu.org

Tags

WEMU News The University of MichiganUniversity of Michigan AthleticsCarol Hutchinswomen's softballJohn U. Baconretirementsports
Josh Hakala
Josh Hakala, a lifelong Michigander (East Lansing & Edwardsburg), comes to WEMU after more than two decades of working in a variety of fields within broadcasting and digital media. Most recently, he worked at Michigan Radio as a producer and a fill-in host. Prior to that, he worked for Advance Digital where he managed newspaper websites from across the country, including MLive.com. While his resume is filled with sports broadcasting experience (Big Ten Network, 97.1FM The Ticket, 610AM WIP etc.), radio reporting (90.1FM WRTI) and odd jobs (an editor for the FIFA video game series for EA Sports), he brings a passion for news and storytelling to WEMU.
See stories by Josh Hakala
Related Content