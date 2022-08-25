© 2022 WEMU
WEMU News

President Biden to cancel $10,000 of student loan debt for many of Michigan's 1.4 million borrowers

89.1 WEMU | By Josh Hakala
Published August 25, 2022 at 4:51 AM EDT
DSC_0094.JPG
Josh Hakala
/
89.1 WEMU
Yousef Rabhi, the minority leader in the Michigan House of Representatives, attended a town hall at Eastern Michigan University on Tuesday. August 23.

President Joe Biden announced plans to forgive $10,000 in student loan debt for borrowers who make less than $125,000 per year. The plan also extends the current student loan payment freeze until the end of the year.

This is welcome news for many of the more than 1.4 million Michiganders who hold student debt.

Yousef Rabhi, the minority leader in the Michigan House of Representatives, was at a town hall at Eastern Michigan University on Tuesday. He says there shouldn’t be a situation where students have to take out debt to go to college.

“Schools should be affordable. And, initially, in the United States of America and Michigan in particular, if you look back several decades, school was affordable. Higher education was way more affordable that it is now.” 

According to the Education Data Initiative, Michiganders owe more than $51 billion in student loan debt. This averages out to more than $36,000 per person.

Josh Hakala
Josh Hakala, a lifelong Michigander (East Lansing & Edwardsburg), comes to WEMU after more than two decades of working in a variety of fields within broadcasting and digital media.
