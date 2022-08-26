© 2022 WEMU
bg-header-wemu-rs.jpg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Click here to find information about the shuttles to the Detroit Jazz Festival
WEMU News

EMU faculty picket outside dorms during student move-in as strike possibility looms

89.1 WEMU | By Josh Hakala
Published August 26, 2022 at 5:24 PM EDT
DSC_0182.JPG
1 of 11  — DSC_0182.JPG
EMU faculty picket outside dorms during student move-in day.
Josh Hakala
DSC_0188.JPG
2 of 11  — DSC_0188.JPG
EMU faculty picket outside dorms during student move-in day.
Josh Hakala
DSC_0191.JPG
3 of 11  — DSC_0191.JPG
EMU faculty picket outside dorms during student move-in day.
Josh Hakala
DSC_0194.JPG
4 of 11  — DSC_0194.JPG
EMU faculty picket outside dorms during student move-in day.
Josh Hakala
DSC_0198.JPG
5 of 11  — DSC_0198.JPG
EMU faculty picket outside dorms during student move-in day.
Josh Hakala
DSC_0200.JPG
6 of 11  — DSC_0200.JPG
An EMU faculty member pickets outside dorms during student move-in day.
Josh Hakala
DSC_0202.JPG
7 of 11  — DSC_0202.JPG
EMU faculty picket outside dorms during student move-in day.
Josh Hakala
DSC_0210.JPG
8 of 11  — DSC_0210.JPG
EMU faculty picket outside dorms during student move-in day.
Josh Hakala
DSC_0214.JPG
9 of 11  — DSC_0214.JPG
EMU faculty picket outside dorms during student move-in day.
Josh Hakala
DSC_0233.JPG
10 of 11  — DSC_0233.JPG
An EMU faculty member pickets outside dorms during student move-in day.
Josh Hakala
DSC_0235.JPG
11 of 11  — DSC_0235.JPG
EMU faculty picket outside dorms during student move-in day.
Josh Hakala

The Eastern Michigan University American Association of University Professors have announced they will vote tomorrow to inform the EMU administration of a possible strike. This comes after the AAUP picketed outside EMU dorms today while students moved in.

The EMU-AAUP and the school administration are still far apart on issues, such as compensation and health care benefits. The current labor agreement expires on Wednesday.

For many parents and students moving in today, the possibility of a strike three days into the school year was unsettling news.

Denise Johnson from Cleveland says a picket line is not exactly what she wanted to see as she was dropping her daughter off for her first year at EMU.

“The teachers deserve a fair contract. They’re teaching our kids. They go through a lot, especially with COVID and all the other conditions. So, they need a fair contract.”

Contract negotiations are expected to continue throughout the weekend.

Eastern Michigan University released the following statement:

Contract negotiations are complex and challenging -- we are hopeful Eastern Michigan University and EMU-AAUP (American Association of University Professors) will reach an agreement.

The University has aligned its compensation programs with those of other comparable universities. As much as the University respects and supports its faculty, the EMU-AAUP’s wage demands for a 9% increase are excessive and unsustainable.

The University’s proposed 2% annual increase is consistent with what has been agreed to by other bargaining units at the University and faculty salary increases at other comparable universities.

Additionally, our priority is to create an equitable environment where faculty and staff participate at similar levels in the University’s health care plans. And we believe it is time for the University’s full subsidy of faculty parking costs to end. Students and most other employees pay for parking, and we believe faculty should as well.

As stewards of tuition and taxpayer funds, we must balance fair wage increases with the growing financial needs of students. Our goal is to reach a mutually beneficial agreement in the best interest of our students.

You can find the most up-to-date information at www.emich.edu/contract-negotiations.

Non-commercial, fact based reporting is made possible by your financial support.  Make your donation to WEMU today to keep your community NPR station thriving.

Like 89.1 WEMU on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Contact WEMU News at 734.487.3363 or email us at studio@wemu.org

Tags

WEMU News Eastern Michigan UniversityEMU-AAUPAmerican Association of University Professorsstrikelabor contractsstudent move-inhealth carecompensation
Josh Hakala
Josh Hakala, a lifelong Michigander (East Lansing & Edwardsburg), comes to WEMU after more than two decades of working in a variety of fields within broadcasting and digital media. Most recently, he worked at Michigan Radio as a producer and a fill-in host. Prior to that, he worked for Advance Digital where he managed newspaper websites from across the country, including MLive.com. While his resume is filled with sports broadcasting experience (Big Ten Network, 97.1FM The Ticket, 610AM WIP etc.), radio reporting (90.1FM WRTI) and odd jobs (an editor for the FIFA video game series for EA Sports), he brings a passion for news and storytelling to WEMU.
See stories by Josh Hakala
Related Content