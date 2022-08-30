© 2022 WEMU
bg-header-wemu-rs.jpg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Click here to find information about the shuttles to the Detroit Jazz Festival
WEMU News

Washtenaw Community College joins national trend to cut back on remedial courses

89.1 WEMU | By Josh Hakala
Published August 30, 2022 at 7:23 AM EDT
wcc sign.jpg
The College Post
/
thecollegepost.com
Washtenaw Community College sign

Many of Michigan’s community colleges are reducing the number of remedial courses they offer.

Students can take remedial classes to help prepare them for college-level academic work. They still cost money, but students don’t earn credit toward a degree.

Studies have shown less than 10% of people who take remedial courses end up earning a degree or certificate. Schools, like Washtenaw Community College, have been following a national trend of offering fewer of these.

Linda Blakey is the provost of student and academic services at WCC.

“There’s different ways that colleges and research has shown that we can get the student into the classes that are for their program more quickly, so that they can successfully complete their program.”  

WCC is putting more resources toward accelerated and corequisite offerings in addition to providing additional academic support.

Non-commercial, fact based reporting is made possible by your financial support.  Make your donation to WEMU today to keep your community NPR station thriving.

Like 89.1 WEMU on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Contact WEMU News at 734.487.3363 or email us at studio@wemu.org

Tags

WEMU News washtenaw community collegeWashtenaw Countyeducationcollege students
Josh Hakala
Josh Hakala, a lifelong Michigander (East Lansing & Edwardsburg), comes to WEMU after more than two decades of working in a variety of fields within broadcasting and digital media. Most recently, he worked at Michigan Radio as a producer and a fill-in host. Prior to that, he worked for Advance Digital where he managed newspaper websites from across the country, including MLive.com. While his resume is filled with sports broadcasting experience (Big Ten Network, 97.1FM The Ticket, 610AM WIP etc.), radio reporting (90.1FM WRTI) and odd jobs (an editor for the FIFA video game series for EA Sports), he brings a passion for news and storytelling to WEMU.
See stories by Josh Hakala
Related Content