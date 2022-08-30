Washtenaw Community College joins national trend to cut back on remedial courses

Many of Michigan’s community colleges are reducing the number of remedial courses they offer.

Students can take remedial classes to help prepare them for college-level academic work. They still cost money, but students don’t earn credit toward a degree.

Studies have shown less than 10% of people who take remedial courses end up earning a degree or certificate. Schools, like Washtenaw Community College, have been following a national trend of offering fewer of these.

Linda Blakey is the provost of student and academic services at WCC.

“There’s different ways that colleges and research has shown that we can get the student into the classes that are for their program more quickly, so that they can successfully complete their program.”

WCC is putting more resources toward accelerated and corequisite offerings in addition to providing additional academic support.

