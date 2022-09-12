© 2022 WEMU
bg-header-wemu-rs.jpg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
WEMU News

EMU faculty union negotiator: "Didn't get everything we wanted" but made a lot of gains as strike ends

89.1 WEMU | By Josh Hakala
Published September 12, 2022 at 4:14 PM EDT
DSC_0018.JPG
Josh Hakala
/
89.1 WEMU
Halle Library on the Eastern Michigan University campus.

The faculty strike at Eastern Michigan University is over. The EMU administration and the roughly 500 tenured and tenure-track faculty represented by the EMU American Association of University Professors have come to an agreement.

As of Monday morning, all Eastern students and professors are back in classrooms after a tentative contract was agreed upon late last night.

Details won’t be released until the membership begins voting on the contract in the coming days. What we do know is that it’s a four-year deal with raises taking place in years one through three, and salaries re-opening in year four.

Matt Kirkpatrick is the lead negotiator for the AAUP.

“I think we fought off the worst changes to health care, and those were hugely important. We didn’t get everything we wanted, obviously, and we made a lot of gains for our members. Our faculty as a whole, I think, will come out of this better than when they went in, and that’s what we were fighting for.”

The AAUP’s executive committee will vote on the changes on Monday. Then, after the bargaining committee approves it, the contract is constructed and presented to union membership. They will then have seven days to review and vote on it.

Non-commercial, fact based reporting is made possible by your financial support.  Make your donation to WEMU today to keep your community NPR station thriving.

Like 89.1 WEMU on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Contact WEMU News at 734.487.3363 or email us at studio@wemu.org

Tags

WEMU News Eastern Michigan UniversityEMU-AAUPAmerican Association of University ProfessorsMatt Kirkpatrickstrikelabor contractshealth careSalaries
Josh Hakala
Josh Hakala, a lifelong Michigander (East Lansing & Edwardsburg), comes to WEMU after more than two decades of working in a variety of fields within broadcasting and digital media. Most recently, he worked at Michigan Radio as a producer and a fill-in host. Prior to that, he worked for Advance Digital where he managed newspaper websites from across the country, including MLive.com. While his resume is filled with sports broadcasting experience (Big Ten Network, 97.1FM The Ticket, 610AM WIP etc.), radio reporting (90.1FM WRTI) and odd jobs (an editor for the FIFA video game series for EA Sports), he brings a passion for news and storytelling to WEMU.
See stories by Josh Hakala
Related Content