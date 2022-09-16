Cross Street Bridge in Ypsilanti has 10 more safe years before it needs to be replaced

Ypsilanti’s Cross Street Bridge needs to be replaced. But the questions are how to do it and how to pay for it?

City staff and engineering firm OHM Advisors made a presentation to Ypsilanti City Council. Their recommendation is that the Cross Street Bridge needs to be replaced.

If nothing is done, they estimate the bridge would only be safe for another 10 years.

Bonnie Wessler is the project manager from Ypsilanti’s Department of Public Services.

“Infrastructure is wildly disinvested. Because everyone tries to get “just one more year, and just one more year” and tries to get the most bang for your buck, and. you know, sometimes that doesn’t work out. All it takes is one bad year of missing maintenance, and then you’re looking at replacement.”<br/><br/>

The recommended option is to replace the superstructure, otherwise known as the part that you drive on.

State and federal funds will assist in the cost. But, according to the report, money may also have to come from the city’s general fund, Major Streets Fund, and could require the issuing of a bond to cover the remaining cost.

Non-commercial, fact based reporting is made possible by your financial support. Make your donation to WEMU today to keep your community NPR station thriving.

Like 89.1 WEMU on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Contact WEMU News at 734.487.3363 or email us at studio@wemu.org