WEMU News

Nurses' union at UM remain at odds with university as negotiating continues

89.1 WEMU | By Josh Hakala
Published September 19, 2022 at 5:30 AM EDT
nurses picket.jpg
Michigan Nurses Association
/
minurses.org
Nurses picket outside of University of Michigan Hospital.

The nurses at the University of Michigan continue to negotiate with university leadership with a strike possibility remaining on the table.

The nurses have been working without a contract since July 1st. The union has accused the university of breaking labor laws and has filed a lawsuit over the university’s refusal to discuss workload ratios.

Michigan Medicine says they are planning to ensure safe staffing levels if a work stoppage occurs.

Joey Andrews from the AFL-CIO says this case could be a bellwether for future labor disputes involving hospital workers when it comes to nurse-to-patient ratios.

“It’s an unsustainable point right now. And a lot of hospitals don’t want to talk about it because it’s a complicated issue, and it costs a lot of money to fix. But I think they’re going to be forced to reckon with it.”

Just before Labor Day, the nurses voted to authorize the union to call for a strike. The two sides held negotiating sessions all last week and over the weekend without a resolution.

Josh Hakala
