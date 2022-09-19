UM sets record in research spending

The University of Michigan spent a record $1.7 billion on scientific research in the 2022 fiscal year.

That’s more than any other public university in the country, and roughly 8% more than what U-M spent in the year before.

U-M’s Vice President for Research, Rebecca Cunningham, says their work covers a broad set of issues, including automated vehicles, gun violence, and the environment.

“We have researchers that are developing new technologies and programs to better understand and address some of the most critical issues pertaining to water, including right here in the Great Lakes. Everything from aquatic life to infrastructure and water quality.”

Roughly 40% of the university’s combined total was spent on medical research conducted by the U-M Medical School.

The second largest contributor was the College of Engineering, which was responsible for about 16% of expenditures.

