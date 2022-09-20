Michigan Supreme Court candidates to take part in forum streamed online

Five candidates are vying for two open spots on the Michigan Supreme Court in the November election. All five of them will take part in a candidate forum on Wednesday night.

The non-partisan event is being co-hosted by the League of Women Voters and the Jewish Bar Association. All five candidates: Richard Bernstein, Kyra Harris Bolden, Paul Hudson, Kerry Morgan and Brian Zahra are all scheduled to take part. The top two vote getters in the November election will serve an eight-year term. With absentee ballots being sent out at the end of the month, Christina Schlitt, one of the co-presidents of the League of Women Voters, wants to make sure the public is informed.

“It’s a fundamental mission of the League to help ensure every person has the desire, the right, the knowledge and the confidence to participate in our democracy by becoming an informed voter.”

The forum will be streamed live beginning at 7 p.m. on the League of Women Voters Facebook page and will be uploaded to YouTube afterwards.

