© 2022 WEMU
bg-header-wemu-rs.jpg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
See Our 45th Anniversary Video
WEMU News

Michigan Supreme Court candidates to take part in forum streamed online

89.1 WEMU | By Josh Hakala
Published September 20, 2022 at 3:25 PM EDT
michigan supreme court.png
Wikipedia Media Commons
/
Wikipedia.org
Michigan Supreme Court Building

Five candidates are vying for two open spots on the Michigan Supreme Court in the November election. All five of them will take part in a candidate forum on Wednesday night.

The non-partisan event is being co-hosted by the League of Women Voters and the Jewish Bar Association. All five candidates: Richard Bernstein, Kyra Harris Bolden, Paul Hudson, Kerry Morgan and Brian Zahra are all scheduled to take part. The top two vote getters in the November election will serve an eight-year term. With absentee ballots being sent out at the end of the month, Christina Schlitt, one of the co-presidents of the League of Women Voters, wants to make sure the public is informed.

“It’s a fundamental mission of the League to help ensure every person has the desire, the right, the knowledge and the confidence to participate in our democracy by becoming an informed voter.”

The forum will be streamed live beginning at 7 p.m. on the League of Women Voters Facebook page and will be uploaded to YouTube afterwards.

Tags
WEMU News League of Women Voters of Washtenaw CountyJewish Bar AssociationRichard BernsteinBrian Zahra
Josh Hakala
Josh Hakala is the general assignment reporter for the WEMU news department.
See stories by Josh Hakala