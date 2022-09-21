U-M study reveals significant portion of adult population lacks consistent access to transportation

One in four American adults lacks consistent access to transportation.

That’s according to a new University of Michigan study on “transportation insecurity,” or the ability of a person to regularly get from place to place in a safe and timely manner.

Alexandra Murphy is one of the study’s authors. She says they were surprised by some of the findings.

“The percentage of people who are transportation insecure is about double those who are food insecure. Another thing that we found was that more than half of people who are living below the poverty line in the US are experiencing transportation insecurity.”

African American adults were the most likely to experience transportation insecurity at around 33% of those surveyed, followed closely by Hispanic adults at 29%. 19% of white adults said they struggled with transportation insecurity.

