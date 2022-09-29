© 2022 WEMU
bg-header-wemu-rs.jpg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
See Our 45th Anniversary Video
WEMU News

Group receives $3.5M grant toward Washtenaw County Border-to-Border Trail effort

89.1 WEMU | By Josh Hakala
Published September 29, 2022 at 6:54 AM EDT
Gallup-Open.jpg
Huron Water Pathways Initiative
/
huron-river-pathways.org
Part of the one mile of trail reconstruction from the Mitchell Field Bridge to the Gallup Park Bridge.

The organization that aims to connect a hiking and biking trail across Washtenaw County has received a $3.5 million matching grant. It’s the largest gift the Huron Waterloo Pathways Initiative has ever received.

The grant from the Ralph C. Wilson Jr. Foundation will be split up between two pathway projects.

$2 million will be used in Wayne County to build a 1.6-mile trail. It will run from east of Belleville, through Van Buren Park and connect to the Lower Huron Metropark.

$1.5 million will go toward completing the Washtenaw County Border-to-Border Trail, which will be a 45-mile path from Ypsilanti Township all the way to Stockbridge and the Pinckney area.

Kiff Hamp, the executive director of the Huron Waterloo Pathways Initiative, says the funding will go a long way.

“We generally use the rough rule that, again, varies wildly depending on the segment, but that about a million dollars is about a mile of trail.”

Hamp says the hope is to have the trail completed over the next four to five years.

Non-commercial, fact based reporting is made possible by your financial support.  Make your donation to WEMU today to keep your community NPR station thriving.

Like 89.1 WEMU on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Contact WEMU News at 734.487.3363 or email us at studio@wemu.org

Tags
WEMU News Washtenaw CountyBorder-to-Border Trailhuron waterloo pathways initiativewayne countyYpsilanti TownshipBellevillepinckneytrailsgrants
Josh Hakala
Josh Hakala, a lifelong Michigander (East Lansing & Edwardsburg), comes to WEMU after more than two decades of working in a variety of fields within broadcasting and digital media. Most recently, he worked at Michigan Radio as a producer and a fill-in host. Prior to that, he worked for Advance Digital where he managed newspaper websites from across the country, including MLive.com. While his resume is filled with sports broadcasting experience (Big Ten Network, 97.1FM The Ticket, 610AM WIP etc.), radio reporting (90.1FM WRTI) and odd jobs (an editor for the FIFA video game series for EA Sports), he brings a passion for news and storytelling to WEMU.
See stories by Josh Hakala
Related Content