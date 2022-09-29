Group receives $3.5M grant toward Washtenaw County Border-to-Border Trail effort

The organization that aims to connect a hiking and biking trail across Washtenaw County has received a $3.5 million matching grant. It’s the largest gift the Huron Waterloo Pathways Initiative has ever received.

The grant from the Ralph C. Wilson Jr. Foundation will be split up between two pathway projects.

$2 million will be used in Wayne County to build a 1.6-mile trail. It will run from east of Belleville, through Van Buren Park and connect to the Lower Huron Metropark.

$1.5 million will go toward completing the Washtenaw County Border-to-Border Trail, which will be a 45-mile path from Ypsilanti Township all the way to Stockbridge and the Pinckney area.

Kiff Hamp, the executive director of the Huron Waterloo Pathways Initiative, says the funding will go a long way.

“We generally use the rough rule that, again, varies wildly depending on the segment, but that about a million dollars is about a mile of trail.”

Hamp says the hope is to have the trail completed over the next four to five years.

Non-commercial, fact based reporting is made possible by your financial support. Make your donation to WEMU today to keep your community NPR station thriving.

Like 89.1 WEMU on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Contact WEMU News at 734.487.3363 or email us at studio@wemu.org

