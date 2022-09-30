© 2022 WEMU
bg-header-wemu-rs.jpg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
See Our 45th Anniversary Video
WEMU News

Local food bank welcomes audacious goal of ending hunger by 2030

89.1 WEMU | By Josh Hakala
Published September 30, 2022 at 5:16 AM EDT
food-gatherers-1.jpg
Food Gatherers
/
foodgatherers.org
Workers at a Food Gatherers warehouse

The White House recently hosted a rare conference on food insecurity and diet-related diseases. For local food pantries, the potential for federal help gives hope for the fight to end hunger in Washtenaw County.

Inflation has only made the effort to end food insecurity worse. But Markell Miller, director of community food programs at Food Gatherers, says if President Biden wants to end hunger by 2030, there are some federal reforms that can make a big difference locally.

“Many people in our community are ineligible for SNAP or food stamps because those poverty guidelines are set at the national level and not adjusted for local costs of living.”

Another proposal Miller says will make a big difference is bringing back the Child Tax Credit, which was very successful in reducing hunger among families with children.

Non-commercial, fact based reporting is made possible by your financial support.  Make your donation to WEMU today to keep your community NPR station thriving.

Like 89.1 WEMU on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Contact WEMU News at 734.487.3363 or email us at studio@wemu.org

Tags
WEMU News Food GatherersWashtenaw Countylow income familiesThe White HouseJoe Bidenfood insecurityfood pantryhungerFederal Government
Josh Hakala
Josh Hakala, a lifelong Michigander (East Lansing & Edwardsburg), comes to WEMU after more than two decades of working in a variety of fields within broadcasting and digital media. Most recently, he worked at Michigan Radio as a producer and a fill-in host. Prior to that, he worked for Advance Digital where he managed newspaper websites from across the country, including MLive.com. While his resume is filled with sports broadcasting experience (Big Ten Network, 97.1FM The Ticket, 610AM WIP etc.), radio reporting (90.1FM WRTI) and odd jobs (an editor for the FIFA video game series for EA Sports), he brings a passion for news and storytelling to WEMU.
See stories by Josh Hakala
Related Content