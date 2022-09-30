Local food bank welcomes audacious goal of ending hunger by 2030

The White House recently hosted a rare conference on food insecurity and diet-related diseases. For local food pantries, the potential for federal help gives hope for the fight to end hunger in Washtenaw County.

Inflation has only made the effort to end food insecurity worse. But Markell Miller, director of community food programs at Food Gatherers, says if President Biden wants to end hunger by 2030, there are some federal reforms that can make a big difference locally.

“Many people in our community are ineligible for SNAP or food stamps because those poverty guidelines are set at the national level and not adjusted for local costs of living.”

Another proposal Miller says will make a big difference is bringing back the Child Tax Credit, which was very successful in reducing hunger among families with children.

