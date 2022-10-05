Ann Arbor City Council aims to make West Stadium Blvd. more walkable with rezoning effort

A stretch of West Stadium Blvd. is set to be rezoned to include more residential and commercial properties.

The 210-acre span stretches on West Stadium and North Maple from about Pauline Blvd. to Dexter-Ann Arbor Road, converting the area to TC-1, which is a zoning designation for corridors that are well-served by bus routes.

The goal is to add more density and make the area more walkable.

Ward 1 council member Lisa Disch says the advantage of the corridor is the already established commercial properties.

“All of those businesses would benefit by greater density because greater density would mean more people to sustain them and more foot traffic.”

The first reading was passed by City Council on a 7-to-4 vote. Among the opposition there was concern that the rezoning would not help the city reach its sustainability and affordable housing goals.

