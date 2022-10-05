© 2022 WEMU
WEMU News

Ann Arbor City Council aims to make West Stadium Blvd. more walkable with rezoning effort

89.1 WEMU | By Josh Hakala
Published October 5, 2022 at 5:38 AM EDT
City of Ann Arbor
a2gov.org
West Stadium Blvd. rezoning

A stretch of West Stadium Blvd. is set to be rezoned to include more residential and commercial properties.

The 210-acre span stretches on West Stadium and North Maple from about Pauline Blvd. to Dexter-Ann Arbor Road, converting the area to TC-1, which is a zoning designation for corridors that are well-served by bus routes.

The goal is to add more density and make the area more walkable.

Ward 1 council member Lisa Disch says the advantage of the corridor is the already established commercial properties.

“All of those businesses would benefit by greater density because greater density would mean more people to sustain them and more foot traffic.”

The first reading was passed by City Council on a 7-to-4 vote. Among the opposition there was concern that the rezoning would not help the city reach its sustainability and affordable housing goals.

WEMU News Ann ArborCity of Ann ArborAnn Arbor City Councillisa dischzoning reviewsustainabilityaffordable housingwalking
Josh Hakala
Josh Hakala, a lifelong Michigander (East Lansing & Edwardsburg), comes to WEMU after more than two decades of working in a variety of fields within broadcasting and digital media. Most recently, he worked at Michigan Radio as a producer and a fill-in host. Prior to that, he worked for Advance Digital where he managed newspaper websites from across the country, including MLive.com. While his resume is filled with sports broadcasting experience (Big Ten Network, 97.1FM The Ticket, 610AM WIP etc.), radio reporting (90.1FM WRTI) and odd jobs (an editor for the FIFA video game series for EA Sports), he brings a passion for news and storytelling to WEMU.
