Red Cross's Michigan chapter sending out volunteers in wake of Hurricane Ian's aftermath

It’s been a week since Hurricane Ian struck Florida, and the Michigan regional branch of the Red Cross says it’s doing what it can to help the state rebuild.

Officials from the non-profit say they have sent five emergency response vehicles and close to 50 volunteers to help with the recovery effort.

The organization’s regional chief executive officer, Mary Lynn Foster, says they are working closely with organizations to help with the rebuilding effort, but this is going to be a long process.

“Early estimates indicate that tens of thousands of homes have been affected by Ian. It will be weeks before we know the full scope of the damage, and it’s going to take time to reach all of those who need help.”

Foster says, as a whole, the Red Cross is currently operating 20 shelters across Florida and has helped to distribute more than 300,000 meals so far.

