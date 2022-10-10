Multiple factors leading to rise in Michigan gas prices

Gas prices across Michigan continue to climb.

The average price of regular unleaded gasoline in Michigan is now at $4.36 per gallon. That’s a 19-cent jump from last week and a little more than a dollar than it was this time last year.

Washtenaw County’s average price per gallon is about five cents lower than the rest of the state.

Multiple factors have led to the recent rise in gas prices, according to Triple-A spokesperson Adrienne Woodland. Some unplanned refinery maintenance in the Midwest, a recent refinery fire in Toledo, and…

“Last week, we had crude oil prices go up as well as demand had gone up, so all of those in combination have led to the price spikes that Michigan drivers have seen over the last couple of weeks.”

This time of year is typically slower for gasoline demand. Woodland says if demand falls over the next few weeks, it will likely slow down the price increases.

