WEMU News

Ann Arbor Starbucks worker claimed she was fired for union organizing, labor relations judge agrees

89.1 WEMU | By Josh Hakala
Published October 11, 2022 at 6:00 AM EDT
starbucks hannah rally April 2022.jpg
Hannah Whitbeck
/
Starbucks employees rally outside the store on Main and Liberty Streets in April of 2022 in support of fired co-worker Hannah Whitbeck.

An Ann Arbor-based Starbucks worker was illegally fired after working to help her store unionize. That was the conclusion of a National Labor Relations Board judge.

In April, after working at the Starbucks location at the corner of Main and Liberty Streets, Hannah Whitbeck was fired. It was her first disciplinary issue in her three years at the store.

Whitbeck, who was the lead union organizer for her store, said the termination was “suspicious.” It occurred a couple weeks before her fellow employees were set to vote on whether or not to unionize.

She filed a lawsuit, and, because of the judge’s ruling, she has the option to be reinstated and could receive back pay.

Whitbeck says there is momentum building for union activity, and she hopes her case inspires others.

“On one hand, they see us winning these votes, but they also see people getting fired, and, understandably, that scares people.”

A Starbucks spokesperson issued a statement saying they are disappointed with the judge’s ruling and plan to appeal.

The Main and Liberty store is one of five locations that have voted to unionize. Labor talks will begin later this month.

Non-commercial, fact based reporting is made possible by your financial support.  Make your donation to WEMU today to keep your community NPR station thriving.

