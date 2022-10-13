© 2022 WEMU
bg-header-wemu-rs.jpg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
See Our 45th Anniversary Video
WEMU News

EMU's "Career Closet" program helps students prepare for future job interviews

89.1 WEMU | By Taylor Pinson
Published October 13, 2022 at 8:01 AM EDT
emu career closet.jpg
The Eastern Echo
/
EMU Career Closet

A new program at Eastern Michigan University is helping address one of the barriers students and alumni face when they go job hunting.

EMU’s new "Career Closet" is helping students acquire free professional clothing to wear to job interviews. Under the program, students can pick out up to four items that were donated by various sources in the community.

Logann Dolan is a career coach at EMU.

“Professional clothing is a huge financial barrier for students, for everyone, really. So, being able to provide a space for them to come in and shop for free is a huge impact, and it really helps break down that financial barrier that a lot of our students have.”

Dolan says they’ve helped more than 80 students since the start of the program last month.

More information about the Career Closet and how to get involved can be found here.

Non-commercial, fact based reporting is made possible by your financial support.  Make your donation to WEMU today to keep your community NPR station thriving.

Like 89.1 WEMU on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Contact WEMU News at 734.487.3363 or email us at studio@wemu.org

Tags
WEMU News Eastern Michigan UniversityEMU Career ClosetJobsprofessionalismclothing
Taylor Pinson
Taylor Pinson is a WEMU news reporter and engineer during WEMU's broadcast of NPR's All Things Considered.
See stories by Taylor Pinson
Related Content