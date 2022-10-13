EMU's "Career Closet" program helps students prepare for future job interviews

A new program at Eastern Michigan University is helping address one of the barriers students and alumni face when they go job hunting.

EMU’s new "Career Closet" is helping students acquire free professional clothing to wear to job interviews. Under the program, students can pick out up to four items that were donated by various sources in the community.

Logann Dolan is a career coach at EMU.

“Professional clothing is a huge financial barrier for students, for everyone, really. So, being able to provide a space for them to come in and shop for free is a huge impact, and it really helps break down that financial barrier that a lot of our students have.”

Dolan says they’ve helped more than 80 students since the start of the program last month.

More information about the Career Closet and how to get involved can be found here.

