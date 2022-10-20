Violence prevention group in Washtenaw County ousted sex offender prior to applying for $1.2 million grant

A community organization that specializes in working to reduce violence among young people has been called out for associating with a registered sex offender.

Back in July, the Supreme Felons received a $1.2 million grant from the Washtenaw County Board of Commissioners. The group, largely made up of ex-felons, supports individuals coming home from prison, as well as mentoring at-risk kids.

An article in the Ann Arbor Independent highlighted Alan Fuqua, one of the group’s co-founders. He served 17 years in prison for 2nd degree criminal sexual conduct with a child under the age of 13.

Supreme Felons president Billy Cole said he found out about Fuqua’s past back in March and took action.

“Just the fact of not being knowledgeable of what Alan was in prison for was actually disgusting. So, we immediately parted ways.”

Cole says Supreme Felons does not associate with anyone who has a record of sexual crime.

A Washtenaw County spokesperson states the Supreme Felons were thoroughly vetted when the group applied for the grant, adding that Fuqua was not listed as being a member of the organization at the time.

