Ypsilanti strip club could reopen after legal settlement with city

A legal battle between the City of Ypsilanti and a downtown adult entertainment venue has come to a close.

A settlement was reached between the city and Deja Vu Showgirls. This opens the door for the strip club to reopen at its downtown location on North Washington Street.

It was closed in March of 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and the building caught fire four months later.

The city and the club have been at odds over proposed alterations to the venue, which the city argues puts Deja Vu’s grandfathered zoning status into question.

John Barr, Ypsilanti’s City Attorney, explains some of the terms of the settlement.

“They have to comply with the city ordinances, they have to shut down the bookstore and the video stuff, make some additional changes to the building, change the entrance, and different things like that.”

In addition to closing the adult bookstore and the video viewing area, Deja Vu must also pay the city $65,000 to cover legal fees.

