WEMU News

Ypsilanti strip club could reopen after legal settlement with city

89.1 WEMU | By Josh Hakala
Published October 26, 2022 at 6:21 AM EDT
20221025_172205.jpg
Josh Hakala
/
89.1 WEMU
Deja Vu gentleman's club in Ypsilanti.

A legal battle between the City of Ypsilanti and a downtown adult entertainment venue has come to a close.

A settlement was reached between the city and Deja Vu Showgirls. This opens the door for the strip club to reopen at its downtown location on North Washington Street.

It was closed in March of 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and the building caught fire four months later.

The city and the club have been at odds over proposed alterations to the venue, which the city argues puts Deja Vu’s grandfathered zoning status into question.

John Barr, Ypsilanti’s City Attorney, explains some of the terms of the settlement.

“They have to comply with the city ordinances, they have to shut down the bookstore and the video stuff, make some additional changes to the building, change the entrance, and different things like that.”

In addition to closing the adult bookstore and the video viewing area, Deja Vu must also pay the city $65,000 to cover legal fees.

Josh Hakala
Josh Hakala, a lifelong Michigander (East Lansing & Edwardsburg), comes to WEMU after more than two decades of working in a variety of fields within broadcasting and digital media. Most recently, he worked at Michigan Radio as a producer and a fill-in host. Prior to that, he worked for Advance Digital where he managed newspaper websites from across the country, including MLive.com. While his resume is filled with sports broadcasting experience (Big Ten Network, 97.1FM The Ticket, 610AM WIP etc.), radio reporting (90.1FM WRTI) and odd jobs (an editor for the FIFA video game series for EA Sports), he brings a passion for news and storytelling to WEMU.
