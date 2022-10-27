© 2022 WEMU
WEMU News

Ann Arbor area residents behind on their water bills can get help

89.1 WEMU | By Josh Hakala
Published October 27, 2022 at 4:09 PM EDT
For Ann Arbor residents who are behind on their water bills, there is help available.

The Low Income Household Water Assistance Program, or LIHWAP, provides financial assistance to residents who meet certain income qualifications in the Ann Arbor area. They can receive up to $650 to help cover any past due water and wastewater bills.

Ann Arbor City Council voted to join the federally funded program earlier this year, joining other communities such as Dexter, Milan, and Saline.

Arieona Klaus, the LIHWAP program aide, says our local communities are still feeling the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It’s ongoing, and the need for assistance is ongoing, too. And so, I want to continue to pay it forward for clients and residents, especially with their water bills."

Klaus says, over the last three months, the program has helped more than 45 people, with more than $25,000 given.

More information about the program can be found here.

WEMU News Ann ArborAnn Arbor City CouncilLow Income Household Water Assistance ProgramWaterdexterMilansalineenergy billsCOVID-19coronavirus
