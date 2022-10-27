© 2022 WEMU
WEMU News

Chelsea's long-dormant Rockwell building to be redeveloped

89.1 WEMU | By Josh Hakala
Published October 27, 2022 at 5:26 AM EDT
Michigan Economic Development Corporation
michiganbusiness.org
Rendering of the Rockwell Building in Chelsea.

One of the landmark buildings in the city of Chelsea’s downtown is being redeveloped and put to use for the first time in several years.

The Chelsea Rockwell building has been vacant for the last three decades. Now, the structure, built in 1909, will be converted into 51 market-rate apartment units.

The roughly $9 million project will be funded with a $1.5 million grant from the Michigan Economic Development Corporation.

Roy Atkinson, Chelsea’s city manager, says fixing up a building that’s more than a century old will allow them to blend the old with the new.

“It’s going to be pretty unique, actually, and being state-of-the-art once it’s done, it will provide very important housing stock to the city.”

After some environmental clean-up, Lansing-based developer Triterra is expected to begin construction in the spring of 2023.

The project could take a little more than a year to complete.

Josh Hakala
Josh Hakala, a lifelong Michigander (East Lansing & Edwardsburg), comes to WEMU after more than two decades of working in a variety of fields within broadcasting and digital media. Most recently, he worked at Michigan Radio as a producer and a fill-in host. Prior to that, he worked for Advance Digital where he managed newspaper websites from across the country, including MLive.com. While his resume is filled with sports broadcasting experience (Big Ten Network, 97.1FM The Ticket, 610AM WIP etc.), radio reporting (90.1FM WRTI) and odd jobs (an editor for the FIFA video game series for EA Sports), he brings a passion for news and storytelling to WEMU.
