Chelsea's long-dormant Rockwell building to be redeveloped

One of the landmark buildings in the city of Chelsea’s downtown is being redeveloped and put to use for the first time in several years.

The Chelsea Rockwell building has been vacant for the last three decades. Now, the structure, built in 1909, will be converted into 51 market-rate apartment units.

The roughly $9 million project will be funded with a $1.5 million grant from the Michigan Economic Development Corporation.

Roy Atkinson, Chelsea’s city manager, says fixing up a building that’s more than a century old will allow them to blend the old with the new.

“It’s going to be pretty unique, actually, and being state-of-the-art once it’s done, it will provide very important housing stock to the city.”

After some environmental clean-up, Lansing-based developer Triterra is expected to begin construction in the spring of 2023.

The project could take a little more than a year to complete.

