Cost of Washtenaw County ID's going down in name of accessibility

Washtenaw County officials want to make the community’s local ID program more accessible.

They’re reducing the application fee for getting an ID from $25 to $10.

The county’s chief deputy clerk, Ed Golembiewski, says they had several reasons for reducing the fee.

“We identified this as a significant barrier to some folks being able to obtain it. It also puts the application fee in line with the cost of actually administering this service, which we have gotten very good and efficient at administering.”

Golembiewski says more than 3,400 people have made use of the program since it launched in 2015.

