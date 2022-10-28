Emergency services increasing efforts at the Big House for the big game

Huron Valley Ambulance says it has decided to increase its emergency response services at tomorrow night’s game at the Big House.

During a typical home game at Michigan Stadium, Huron Valley Ambulance Service assigns four ambulances, 12 mobile units and eight pairs of medical response teams around the stadium.

But given concerns about crowd size, intensity of the rivalry, and lateness of the game, tomorrow, they will be adding three additional ambulances, an additional response team, an additional advanced life support service, and they will be starting their work earlier in the afternoon.

"There will be more people that could be injured or get sick. And so, that’s how we are focusing our resources more than usual."

That’s Huron Valley Ambulance spokesperson Marc Breckenridge. He says at the last home game they treated nearly 50 people, 16 of whom were eventually hospitalized.

Given the significance of tomorrow’s game, they expect those numbers to increase.

