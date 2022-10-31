© 2022 WEMU
bg-header-wemu-rs.jpg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
See Our 45th Anniversary Video
WEMU News

Trick or Treat!

89.1 WEMU
Published October 31, 2022 at 9:13 AM EDT
Halloween22 wreath.jpg
1 of 16  — Halloween22 wreath.jpg
Halloween2019-3.jpg
2 of 16  — Halloween2019-3.jpg
20221021_101437.jpg
3 of 16  — 20221021_101437.jpg
Halloween bag - Daniel Long.jpg
4 of 16  — Halloween bag - Daniel Long.jpg
Halloween trick bag John1.jpg
5 of 16  — Halloween trick bag John1.jpg
20221028_142446(0).jpg
6 of 16  — 20221028_142446(0).jpg
halloween bag Michael J1.jpg
7 of 16  — halloween bag Michael J1.jpg
Halloween bag Josh 2.jpg
8 of 16  — Halloween bag Josh 2.jpg
Halloween treat bag Cathy S2.jpg
9 of 16  — Halloween treat bag Cathy S2.jpg
halloween treat bag David F.jpg
10 of 16  — halloween treat bag David F.jpg
DSCN1031.JPG
11 of 16  — DSCN1031.JPG
DSCN1035.JPG
12 of 16  — DSCN1035.JPG
2013-10-30_10-46-05_HDR.jpg
13 of 16  — 2013-10-30_10-46-05_HDR.jpg
DSCN1039.JPG
14 of 16  — DSCN1039.JPG
Halloween promo John.JPG
15 of 16  — Halloween promo John.JPG
IMG_7290 skeleton with top hat.JPG
16 of 16  — IMG_7290 skeleton with top hat.JPG

Today until 4:00 PM, #teamwemu will be asking for your help reaching out annual budget. Instead of doing a week long pledge drive, we are doing shorter fund drives to reduce the interruptions to our regular schedule.

Because it’s Halloween and time for trick or treating. WEMU has gotten into the spirit with 8 special grab bags assembled by members of #teamwemu. Some are filled with treats – others might contain a few tricks.

Make a gift of $100 OR MORE and get into the spirit by entering your name into the drawing. You can choose from the following:

David Fair

Michael Jewett

Cathy Shafran

Josh Hakala

Wendy Wright

Jeremy Baldwin

Daniel Long

John Bommarito

Or you can just put your name into the drawing randomly and let us choose. Either way, we’ll have some fun while we raise $15,000 for WEMU operations. Make your gift at wemu.org/donate or call us at 734-487-2229 between 8:30 a.m. and 4:00 p.m.

Tags
WEMU News fundraisingfundraiser#teamWEMUHalloween