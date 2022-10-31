Trick or Treat!

Today until 4:00 PM, #teamwemu will be asking for your help reaching out annual budget. Instead of doing a week long pledge drive, we are doing shorter fund drives to reduce the interruptions to our regular schedule.

Because it’s Halloween and time for trick or treating. WEMU has gotten into the spirit with 8 special grab bags assembled by members of #teamwemu. Some are filled with treats – others might contain a few tricks.

Make a gift of $100 OR MORE and get into the spirit by entering your name into the drawing. You can choose from the following:

David Fair

Michael Jewett

Cathy Shafran

Josh Hakala

Wendy Wright

Jeremy Baldwin

Daniel Long

John Bommarito

Or you can just put your name into the drawing randomly and let us choose. Either way, we’ll have some fun while we raise $15,000 for WEMU operations. Make your gift at wemu.org/donate or call us at 734-487-2229 between 8:30 a.m. and 4:00 p.m.

