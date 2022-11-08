Washtenaw County motorists see a big jump in gas prices on their way to the polls

The latest price hike at the pumps is being considered a setback for motorists and, some say, for Democrats heading into today’s election. But AAA Michigan says there’s actually no way to tie the hikes to politics. It’s all the markets.

AAA Michigan reports that gas prices skyrocketed over the past week, jumping 27 cents from Monday to Monday. The average price in the state, they say, is now at $4.22 a gallon.

AAA Michigan spokesperson Adrienne Woodland says that while this is the election season, the actual reason for price hikes now is the same as it always has been: higher consumer demand, higher price of crude, and supply interruptions, like the fire at a Toledo refinery in September.

She says, since the pandemic, gas prices have just seen volatile changes.

“Shutdowns in China due to COVID have pushed prices downward, whereas the war in Ukraine pushed the prices upward.”

The positive news for Ann Arbor, she says, is that price increases were at least lower than the rest of the state.

