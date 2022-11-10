© 2022 WEMU
bg-header-wemu-rs.jpg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
WEMU News

Veterans for Peace to gather in Ann Arbor park Friday

89.1 WEMU
Published November 10, 2022 at 4:00 PM EST
Veterans For Peace memorial with flag photo.JPG
Veterans for Peace
/
veteransforpeace.org
Veterans for Peace Memorial Display in Veterans Park in 2017.

The annual Veterans Day remembrance in Ann Arbor tomorrow will take on a dual meaning for a group called Veterans for Peace.

The local chapter of the Veterans for Peace will set up 230 markers at Veterans Park in Ann Arbor to remember each Michigan soldier lost in the Iraq and Afghanistan wars.

They also will chime the bells at 11:00 to mark the moment the Armistice agreement was signed after World War I that was supposed to be "the war that ended all wars."

Bob Krzewinski, the local chair of Veterans for Peace, hopes as people walk through the display, they will not only remember the soldiers lost and those injured, but also will contemplate a better way to solve conflict than wars.

“And educate the public about the costs of war as well the need to those returning from conflict."

The Veterans for Peace memorial will be in Veterans Park tomorrow from 11am to dusk.

Non-commercial, fact based reporting is made possible by your financial support.  Make your donation to WEMU today to keep your community NPR station thriving.

Like 89.1 WEMU on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Contact WEMU News at 734.487.3363 or email us at studio@wemu.org

Tags
WEMU News Veterans for PeaceVeterans DayVeteransAnn ArborVeterans Memorial Parkmemorial
Related Content
  • A2ZERO at Taste of Ann Arbor 2022_2.jpg
    Issues of the Environment
    Issues of the Environment: Ann Arbor Community Climate Action proposal overwhelmingly approved by voters
    David Fair
    The results of last night's midterm elections results weren't complete until about 10am Wednesday morning. At that point, the writing was on the wall, and it was pretty clear Ann Arbor's Community Climate Action ballot proposal was going to pass. Ann Arbor Mayor Christopher Taylor, who has won re-election himself, joined WEMU's David Fair to discuss what happens next on "Issues of the Environment."
  • 2022-live-results.png
    Election Cycle 2022
    2022 Election Results: Ann Arbor Public Schools Board of Education Race
    David Fair
    There will soon be some new faces on the Ann Arbor Public School District Board of Education.
  • Derrick Miller.png
    Washtenaw United
    Washtenaw United: The personal side of Memorial Day
    David Fair
    For some, Memorial Day is a day away from work in which, maybe a little time is spent reflecting upon those who have made the ultimate sacrifice. For family, friends and fellow soldiers, it is much more. On a Memorial Day edition of "Washtenaw United," WEMU’s David Fair explored the very personal nature of honoring the fallen with a man who has lived it. Today, Derrick Miller helps Washtenaw County through his work as executive director of the Ann Arbor-based non-profit, Community Action Network. He is also a former Marine who brutally lost some of his fellow soldiers in Iraq. Yet, he recently jumped back into the war-torn fray and traveled to Ukraine to help with its refugee crisis. We pay tribute to his story on this Memorial Day.