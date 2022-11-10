Veterans for Peace to gather in Ann Arbor park Friday

The annual Veterans Day remembrance in Ann Arbor tomorrow will take on a dual meaning for a group called Veterans for Peace.

The local chapter of the Veterans for Peace will set up 230 markers at Veterans Park in Ann Arbor to remember each Michigan soldier lost in the Iraq and Afghanistan wars.

They also will chime the bells at 11:00 to mark the moment the Armistice agreement was signed after World War I that was supposed to be "the war that ended all wars."

Bob Krzewinski, the local chair of Veterans for Peace, hopes as people walk through the display, they will not only remember the soldiers lost and those injured, but also will contemplate a better way to solve conflict than wars.

“And educate the public about the costs of war as well the need to those returning from conflict."

The Veterans for Peace memorial will be in Veterans Park tomorrow from 11am to dusk.

