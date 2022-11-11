Mott Children's Hospital full with RSV patients

The critical strain of children with the RSV respiratory virus has hit the University of Michigan's C.S. Mott Children's Hospital.

Hospital officials say they never seen a surge in respiratory viruses like this.

Luanne Thomas Ewald, Chief Operating Officer at Mott, says Mott is 100% full. And she says this may not be the worst of it.

"So, we don't believe we've seen the peak of COVID in kids either this season. We're already full, and we haven't even seen the flu or COVID at the hospital."

She says Mott also has a shortage of beds and a full emergency department with wait times that can be hours long.

She asks parents to be prepared for long wait times at the hospital.

