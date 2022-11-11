© 2022 WEMU
bg-header-wemu-rs.jpg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
WEMU News

Mott Children's Hospital full with RSV patients

89.1 WEMU | By Taylor Pinson
Published November 11, 2022 at 9:02 AM EST
800px-C.S._Mott_Children's_&_Women's_Hospital_Ann_Arbor_Michigan_2.jfif
Dwight Burdette
/
Creative Commons
C.S. Mott Children's & Women's Hospital in Ann Arbor

The critical strain of children with the RSV respiratory virus has hit the University of Michigan's C.S. Mott Children's Hospital.

Hospital officials say they never seen a surge in respiratory viruses like this.

Luanne Thomas Ewald, Chief Operating Officer at Mott, says Mott is 100% full. And she says this may not be the worst of it.

"So, we don't believe we've seen the peak of COVID in kids either this season. We're already full, and we haven't even seen the flu or COVID at the hospital."

She says Mott also has a shortage of beds and a full emergency department with wait times that can be hours long.

She asks parents to be prepared for long wait times at the hospital.

Non-commercial, fact based reporting is made possible by your financial support.  Make your donation to WEMU today to keep your community NPR station thriving.

Like 89.1 WEMU on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Contact WEMU News at 734.487.3363 or email us at studio@wemu.org

Tags
WEMU News C.S. Mott Children's HospitalThe University of MichiganCOVID-19coronavirusfluRSV Respiratory Viruschildren
Taylor Pinson
Taylor Pinson is a WEMU news reporter and engineer during WEMU's broadcast of NPR's All Things Considered.
See stories by Taylor Pinson
Related Content