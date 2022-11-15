Ypsilanti's new mayor, city council members sworn in to 'build a better Ypsi'

The City of Ypsilanti officially has new leadership after last night’s reorganization meeting.

After two terms on city council, Nicole Brown recited the oath to officially become the first Black woman to be elected mayor of Ypsilanti. She will be joined by three new members of city council who were also sworn in.

City Hall was standing room only with friends, family, and supporters in attendance.

Shortly after being sworn in, Mayor Brown is looking forward to getting to work with her new colleagues as she adjusts to her new title.

“That’s what this is about, right? Working alongside each other to build a better Ypsi. So, I’m really really excited. And this is kind of surreal. I’m still letting it sink in.”

The other new additions who were sworn in include Me’Chelle King, who will take Brown’s seat in the First Ward. Roland Tooson will join her in representing the First Ward, and Desirae Simmons was elected from the Third Ward.

Second Ward council member Jennifer Symanns was absent and will be sworn in at an upcoming meeting.

