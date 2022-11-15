© 2022 WEMU
bg-header-wemu-rs.jpg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
WEMU News

Ypsilanti's new mayor, city council members sworn in to 'build a better Ypsi'

89.1 WEMU | By Josh Hakala
Published November 15, 2022 at 6:17 AM EST
Nicole Brown is sworn in as mayor of Ypsilanti.JPG
1 of 4  — Nicole Brown is sworn in as mayor of Ypsilanti.JPG
Nicole Brown is sworn in as mayor of Ypsilanti.
Josh Hakala
Me’Chelle King is sworn in as council member representing the First Ward.JPG
2 of 4  — Me’Chelle King is sworn in as council member representing the First Ward.JPG
Me'Chelle King is sworn in as council member representing the First Ward.
Josh Hakala
Desirae Simmons is sworn in as council member representing the Third Ward.JPG
3 of 4  — Desirae Simmons is sworn in as council member representing the Third Ward.JPG
Desirae Simmons is sworn in as council member representing the Third Ward.
Josh Hakala
Roland Tooson is sworn in as council member representing the First Ward.JPG
4 of 4  — Roland Tooson is sworn in as council member representing the First Ward.JPG
Roland Tooson is sworn in as council member representing the First Ward.
Josh Hakala

The City of Ypsilanti officially has new leadership after last night’s reorganization meeting.

After two terms on city council, Nicole Brown recited the oath to officially become the first Black woman to be elected mayor of Ypsilanti. She will be joined by three new members of city council who were also sworn in.

City Hall was standing room only with friends, family, and supporters in attendance.

Shortly after being sworn in, Mayor Brown is looking forward to getting to work with her new colleagues as she adjusts to her new title.

“That’s what this is about, right? Working alongside each other to build a better Ypsi. So, I’m really really excited. And this is kind of surreal. I’m still letting it sink in.”

The other new additions who were sworn in include Me’Chelle King, who will take Brown’s seat in the First Ward. Roland Tooson will join her in representing the First Ward, and Desirae Simmons was elected from the Third Ward.

Second Ward council member Jennifer Symanns was absent and will be sworn in at an upcoming meeting.

Non-commercial, fact based reporting is made possible by your financial support.  Make your donation to WEMU today to keep your community NPR station thriving.

Like 89.1 WEMU on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Contact WEMU News at 734.487.3363 or email us at studio@wemu.org

Tags
WEMU News YpsilantiCity of YpsilantiYpsilanti City CouncilNicole BrownMe’Chelle Kingdesirae simmonsRoland ToosonJennifer Symanns
Josh Hakala
Josh Hakala is the general assignment reporter for the WEMU news department.
See stories by Josh Hakala
Related Content