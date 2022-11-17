Tim Skubick: Whitmer not likely to get 'revenge' on GOP with slim majority in Lansing

Veteran journalist Tim Skubick has seen just about everything during his more than 50 years covering Michigan politics. WEMU’s Josh Hakala spoke with him about how he sees Governor Gretchen Whitmer operating with a slim legislative majority.

Skubick told the Washtenaw Economic Club that Proposal 3 was at the core of the Democrats flipping the state House and Senate for the first time in 40 years.

A political party can develop a pretty lengthy legislative wishlist when they are out of power for four decades.

However, Skubick says he doesn’t expect to see Governor Whitmer attacking contentious items, like repealing Right to Work immediately.

“She also knows she does not want to lead with that. That’s not the first thing out of the box because it sends the wrong signal to the Republicans. It’s sort of a revenge thing. ‘You did this to us. Now we’re going to get you’. And that’s not her. She wants to work with them.”

Skubick is optimistic that if Governor Whitmer is able to work together with Republicans on some agenda items, Michiganders could see some good governance.

