Gas prices drop in Washtenaw County before holiday week

The rollercoaster of gas prices is continuing in Washtenaw County.

Just last week, we were reporting gas prices in Washtenaw County above $4 a gallon. The week before, they were much lower.

This week, says AAA spokesperson Adrienne Woodland, the prices at the pump are down statewide with an average of $3.92 a gallon. And locally, the prices are even lower.

“Washtenaw county is lower than that at $3.86 a gallon for regular unleaded."

And gasbuddy.com is reporting prices as low at $3.09 a gallon in Washtenaw County at a couple stations in Ypsilanti.

Woodland says it appears there was one key reason the prices are dropping this week. That’s because the price of crude oil has dropped to $85 a barrel as world tensions increase.

Non-commercial, fact based reporting is made possible by your financial support. Make your donation to WEMU today to keep your community NPR station thriving.

Like 89.1 WEMU on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Contact WEMU News at 734.487.3363 or email us at studio@wemu.org

