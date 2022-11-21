Washtenaw County Board of Commissioners approve pay raise for its members

The Washtenaw County Board of Commissioners narrowly voted to give themselves pay raises.

The commissioners voted 5-4 to increase their part-time salaries by a little more than $9,000. This was the result of a salary study that showed that pay for county employees, including elected officials, lagged behind similar-sized counties.

Justin Hodge is a commissioner who represents the Fifth District and also works full-time as a professor of social work at the University of Michigan. He supported the pay raise because he says it’s a pay equity issue.

“Most elected officials that are not a state representative or state senator or higher, we all have another job. Basically, unless you’re retired or independently wealthy, it’s very challenging to hold a local elected office.”

Hodge says he hopes raising the pay to just under $33,000 per year will remove some financial barriers to some people running for office. Opposition to the resolution centered around salary increases for other county employees not reaching market rate.

Non-commercial, fact based reporting is made possible by your financial support. Make your donation to WEMU today to keep your community NPR station thriving.

Like 89.1 WEMU on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Contact WEMU News at 734.487.3363 or email us at studio@wemu.org

