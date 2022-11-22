Five new members of Ann Arbor City Council publicly sworn in

The new members of Ann Arbor City Council were sworn in at last night’s meeting.

Five Democrats made their debut at the meeting: Cynthia Harrison in the First Ward, Chris Watson from the Second Ward, the Third Ward’s Ayesha Ghazi Edwin, and Dharma Akmon will represent the Fourth Ward.

Jenn Cornell was involved in November’s only contested election for city council. She’s looking forward to working for her neighbors in the Fifth Ward on issues like transportation.

“Making sure that our streets are safe for all different kinds of commuters, so whether you want to drive a car, if you want to ride share, if you want to walk, if you want to take your bike, our streets are being inclusive to all modes of transportation.”

Cornell says many of her goals are shared by other members of the city council. They include adding more housing with equity and inclusion in mind. She also wants to support small businesses and to use her environmental background to help the city achieve its carbon neutrality goals.

