TheRide receives grant from SEMCOG for expanding its bus service

The Ann Arbor Area Transportation Authority, also known as TheRide, is getting a boost in funding for its proposed Washtenaw Avenue Express Bus Service.

The organization has been awarded $2.1 million for the project from the Southeast Michigan Council of Governments. The service would run buses on Washtenaw Avenue with a limited number of stops between Ypsilanti and Ann Arbor roughly every 30 minutes.

TheRide’s Manager of Community Relations, Mary Boonin, says the new service would be faster than the current regular route, and it would help reduce carbon emissions.

“It’s anticipated that it’s going to reduce carbon dioxide emissions by an estimated 1,057 kg per day, the equivalent emissions of 84 typical cars on the road every day.”

Boonin says being awarded the grant funding also frees up more local funds for other transportation projects.

Non-commercial, fact based reporting is made possible by your financial support. Make your donation to WEMU today to keep your community NPR station thriving.

Like 89.1 WEMU on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Contact WEMU News at 734.487.3363 or email us at studio@wemu.org

