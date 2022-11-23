Michigan reports a large drop in COVID-19 cases, but a doubling of deaths

Michigan’s Department of Health and Human Services is reporting a puzzling set of numbers as they track COVID-19 impacts this week.

The health department says Michigan’s COVID-19 cases are continuing to fall, but COVID-related deaths are climbing.

In the latest data, state officials say they saw a 30% decline in the daily average of cases over the past seven days. The cases per day have dipped below 1,000 for the first time in seven months.

COVID-related hospitalizations also decreased from week before levels. But the number of deaths, according to the health department, more than doubled in the past week.

It wasn’t immediately clear if reporting backlogs were to blame for the spike, or if more people are dying from COVID-19.

Washtenaw County, meanwhile, was one of 10 counties that saw the greatest number of new cases over the last week.

Non-commercial, fact based reporting is made possible by your financial support. Make your donation to WEMU today to keep your community NPR station thriving.

Like 89.1 WEMU on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Contact WEMU News at 734.487.3363 or email us at studio@wemu.org

