Green bike lanes aim to improve bicycle safety in Ann Arbor

If you’ve been around downtown Ann Arbor in recent weeks, you’ve seen a little more green on the streets. Those are the green bike lanes that aim to improve safety between vehicles and bicycles.

The goal is part of the city’s Vision Zero plan which aims to completely eliminate fatal and serious traffic-related crashes on city streets by 2025. The bike lanes have been added at seven traffic hotspots in the city. Some of the lanes are separated from the vehicles by vertical delineators.

City Council member Erica Briggs is part of the Transportation Commission. She says the separated bike lanes on William Street, Miller Avenue, and the corner of First and Ashley are just the beginning.

“Eventually, we want to see a connected system that’s built, so that you can go seamlessly in a protected fashion around the downtown.”

Briggs says feedback of the project has been largely positive, although complaints have centered around vehicles parking in the bike lanes.

