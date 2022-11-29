Washtenaw County releases new "COVID Plan4Health" program

The Washtenaw County Health Department is launching a new program to help residents without health insurance get treated for COVID-19.

The new COVID Plan4Health offers individuals who have tested positive for the coronavirus access to a prescription antiviral medication that can help fight the infection in the early stages.

Health department spokesperson Susan Ringler-Cerniglia says the goal is to reduce the number of hospitalizations caused by COVID-19.

“What we want to prevent is that severe illness. And if we can do that by creating easy access to treatment, especially for folks who may not have great access to health care treatment, then we want to be able to do that.”

More information about the program and who is eligible for it be found online.

Non-commercial, fact based reporting is made possible by your financial support. Make your donation to WEMU today to keep your community NPR station thriving.

Like 89.1 WEMU on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Contact WEMU News at 734.487.3363 or email us at studio@wemu.org

