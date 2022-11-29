© 2022 WEMU
WEMU News

Washtenaw County releases new "COVID Plan4Health" program

89.1 WEMU | By Taylor Pinson
Published November 29, 2022 at 4:35 PM EST
COVID Tests

The Washtenaw County Health Department is launching a new program to help residents without health insurance get treated for COVID-19.

The new COVID Plan4Health offers individuals who have tested positive for the coronavirus access to a prescription antiviral medication that can help fight the infection in the early stages.

Health department spokesperson Susan Ringler-Cerniglia says the goal is to reduce the number of hospitalizations caused by COVID-19.

“What we want to prevent is that severe illness. And if we can do that by creating easy access to treatment, especially for folks who may not have great access to health care treatment, then we want to be able to do that.”

More information about the program and who is eligible for it be found online.

