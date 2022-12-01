Ann Arbor School Superintendent promises to take school threats seriously

A recent spate of school threats has the Ann Arbor Public Schools superintendent promising to take the matter seriously with legal action in some cases.

Just this past Tuesday, Ann Arbor’s Pioneer High School was closed for the day because of social media threats.

During a school board meeting last night, School superintendent Jeanice Swift indicated there had been a couple of what she called “situations in October”, and one this week when concerns arise in school or social media channels.

She said they are thoroughly investigated by a team of IT specialists, police, and even the FBI. And the school works 24/7 to clear the situation and to take action when they’ve identified responsible parties.

"Of course, we’re going to work with law enforcement all the way through the investigation, including the referral of cases for prosecution."

Swift revealed during the meeting that there was a court hearing just this week for those responsible for threats in recent weeks.

