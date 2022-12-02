© 2022 WEMU
WEMU News

New Washtenaw County data page tracks RSV, COVID, & the flu

89.1 WEMU | By Cathy Shafran
Published December 2, 2022 at 6:57 AM EST
WC Health Dept. Data Page - screen grab.png
Washtenaw County Health Department
/
washtenaw.org
Washtenaw County Health Department data comparing hospitalizations of respiratory illnesses.

Hospitalizations for RSV and COVID-19 have dropped off in the past week in Washtenaw County, while influenza hospitalizations are on the rise. That information is included in a new hospitalization tracker that just went online at the county health department.

The health department recently rolled out a data page that offers weekly updates on hospitalization rates for COVID-19, RSV, and influenza for Washtenaw County residents.

Since going live, says health department spokesperson Susan Ringler-Cerniglia, the public has already been able to see the changing patterns in the respiratory viruses from last week to this week.

She says the data is intended to educate the public and help prevent more viral spread.

You can find a link to the health department’s hospitalization data here.

Cathy Shafran
Cathy Shafran is WEMU's afternoon news anchor and local host during WEMU's broadcast of NPR's All Things Considered.
