New Washtenaw County data page tracks RSV, COVID, & the flu

Hospitalizations for RSV and COVID-19 have dropped off in the past week in Washtenaw County, while influenza hospitalizations are on the rise. That information is included in a new hospitalization tracker that just went online at the county health department.

The health department recently rolled out a data page that offers weekly updates on hospitalization rates for COVID-19, RSV, and influenza for Washtenaw County residents.

Since going live, says health department spokesperson Susan Ringler-Cerniglia, the public has already been able to see the changing patterns in the respiratory viruses from last week to this week.

She says the data is intended to educate the public and help prevent more viral spread.

You can find a link to the health department’s hospitalization data here.

Non-commercial, fact based reporting is made possible by your financial support. Make your donation to WEMU today to keep your community NPR station thriving.

Like 89.1 WEMU on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Contact WEMU News at 734.487.3363 or email us at studio@wemu.org

