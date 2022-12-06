EGLE presents new report on Gelman 1, 4 dioxane plume

State environmental officials say the latest groundwater report on the Gelman 1,4 dioxane plume shows the concentration of contamination has remained relatively the same since last year’s reporting.

The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy, or EGLE, recently completed groundwater testing in the Ann Arbor and Scio Township areas. They compared last year’s readings to this year’s.

And, according to Dan Hamel, EGLE’s Project Manager for the Gelman site, even though significant environmental concerns remain, they found groundwater contamination has not grown in concern this year.

"I consider that positive. People have concerns that things are increasing. It’s not showing there’s a significant increase. We know there is impact. We know there is contaminated groundwater. So, we are keeping track of that."

He’ll be sharing the test results with a Washtenaw County-based group of stakeholders later this morning.

