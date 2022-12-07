Climate action plan to get vote in Sue Shink's final Board of Commissioners meeting

Sue Shink will chair her final Washtenaw County Board of Commissioners meeting tonight. But before she joins the state senate next month, the board has a full agenda.

Tonight’s meeting will feature a public hearing for Resilient Washtenaw, the board’s climate action plan. It’s been in the works for more than a year with the goal of making the county carbon neutral by 2035.

Sue Shink says those goals require many different actions.

“Some that are going to change the way we heat our homes, some that will change the way power needs to be created, some where we’re looking at trying to figure out ways for people to commute using less carbon.”

The climate action plan is expected to pass. If it does, the county administrator has until March 31st to present specific climate action plan recommendations to the board.

There will also be votes taken to provide funding recommendations for several community organizations through the board’s Community Priority Fund.

